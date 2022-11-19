Global Tech Layoff

Meta, Amazon, Twitter are few tech giants who have recently sacked thousands of employees amidst economic challenges

19 Nov, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Another Chance For Laid Off Employees

Few companies are offering positions and support for people who have been laid off in the mass job cut

19 Nov, 2022

Jaguar Land Rover Global Hiring

JLR is opening a new jobs portal for displaced workers from the tech industry to explore career opportunities (PC:AFP)

19 Nov, 2022

Koo offers to hire Twitter sacked employees

We'll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round, Koo co-founder tweeted.

19 Nov, 2022

Barclays

It has about 3000 openings in engineering and innovation (PC:AFP)

19 Nov, 2022

Day One Ventures -' Funded Not Fired'

This firm is ready to give aspiring entrepreneurs a shot who have been recently lald off by tech companies

19 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 'No Smoke Without Fire' - Top 5 Indian Cricket Team Rivalries

 Find Out More