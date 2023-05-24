Here's a glimpse of the entrepreneurial journey of MA Yusuff Ali.
Yusuff Ali was born on November 15, 1955, in Kerala's Thrissur district. He left India in 1973 for Abu Dhabi to join a company founded by his uncle MK Abdullah.
First LuLu Hypermarket was opened by Yusuff Ali in 1995 in Abu Dhabi. In late 1990s LuLu Center department stores were launched, and group expanded to other middle eastern countries.
In 2000, first LuLu Hypermarket was opened in Dubai. Soon, the group grew into a chain of several outlets across UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Yemen.
Apart from hypermarkets and supermarkets, and departmental stores, the group also owns several malls including Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, LuLu malls in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow etc.
LuLu Group today owns 1,104,000+ sq meter in total retail space, 249 retail stores. The group has presence in 23 countries worldwide and has an annual turnover of $8 billion.
In 2021, Yusuff Ali was honoured with Abu Dhabi's highest civilian award, Abu Dhabi Award 2021 by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The same year, he was granted a long-term residential visa by Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousaf, Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion
In 2022, Yusuff Ali became the first Bahrain golden residency visa recipient
