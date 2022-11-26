As per RBI guidelines, certain categories of old coins such as Re 1 and 50 paise will be taken out of circulation soon.
A notice put up by an ICICI Bank branch in New Delhi said certain coins are not allowed to be re-issued, indicating that they will not be issued by the bank again.
These old and outdated coins will just be taken back by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from the concerned banks.
These coins are legal tender but will be taken out of circulation as they are old coins and were in common use in 1990s and early 2000s.
