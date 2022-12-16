Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday in the Lok Sabha said six states have not reduced their Value Added Tax on petroleum products despite the central government reducing the excise duty.
16 Dec, 2022
Chief Minister: Mamata Banerjee
16 Dec, 2022
Chief Minister: MK Stalin
16 Dec, 2022
Chief Minister: Jagan Mohan Reddy
16 Dec, 2022
Chief Minister: K. Chandrashekar Rao
16 Dec, 2022
Chief Minister: Pinarayi Vijayan
16 Dec, 2022
Chief Minister: Hemant Soren
16 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!