States That Haven't Cut VAT On Petroleum Products

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday in the Lok Sabha said six states have not reduced their Value Added Tax on petroleum products despite the central government reducing the excise duty.

16 Dec, 2022

Sankunni K

West Bengal

Chief Minister: Mamata Banerjee

16 Dec, 2022

Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister: MK Stalin

16 Dec, 2022

Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister: Jagan Mohan Reddy

16 Dec, 2022

Telangana

Chief Minister: K. Chandrashekar Rao

16 Dec, 2022

Kerala

Chief Minister: Pinarayi Vijayan

16 Dec, 2022

Jharkhand

Chief Minister: Hemant Soren

16 Dec, 2022

