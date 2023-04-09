Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, 65, retained his place as both India’s and Asia’s richest person with a net worth of $83.4 billion, Forbes said.
Adani Group is ranked second in this list. Adani lost almost half its net worth since January, when the market value of his Adani group of companies plummetted in the aftermath of a scathing report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.
Software tycoon Shiv Nadar is India’s third-richest person with a net worth of $25.6 billion.
“Vaccine king” Cyrus Poonawalla is ranked fourth with $22.6 billion.
Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal is the fifth-richest person in India with a fortune of $17.7 billion
OP Jindal Group chair Savitri Jindal is the only woman to feature on the top 10 list of India’s wealthiest people with a net worth of $17.5 billion. She is ranked sixth in the list.
Pharmaceuticals tycoon Dilip Shanghvi is ranked seventh with a fortune of $15.6 billion.
Retail magnate Radhakishan Damani — who lost nearly a quarter of his net worth over the past year — follows in eighth spot with $15.3 billion, according to Forbes.
Kumar Birla, head of Aditya Birla Group, is ranked ninth place with a net worth of $14.2 billion.
Uday Kotak, executive vice chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank is ranked 10th and has a fortune of $12.9 billion.
