From Jamshedji Tata to Elon Musk, these individuals have given away billions of dollars to support a variety of causes, including education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and environmental protection.

09 Nov, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

1. Jamsetji Tata: Donated $102.4 Billion

2. Bill Gates: Donated $75.8 Billion

3. Warren Buffett: Donated $32.1 Billion

4. George Soros: Donated $32 Billion

5. Azim Premji: Donated $21 Billion

6. MacKenzie Scott: Donated $14 Billion

7. Michael Bloomberg: Donated $12.7 Billion

8. Li Ka-Shing: Donated $10.7 Billion

9. Andrew Carnegie: Donated $9.5 Billion

10. Elon Musk: Donated $7.6 Billion

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nita And Mukesh Ambani Rare Wedding Pics: Their Love Story

 Find Out More