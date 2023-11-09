From Jamshedji Tata to Elon Musk, these individuals have given away billions of dollars to support a variety of causes, including education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and environmental protection.
09 Nov, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
1. Jamsetji Tata: Donated $102.4 Billion
2. Bill Gates: Donated $75.8 Billion
3. Warren Buffett: Donated $32.1 Billion
4. George Soros: Donated $32 Billion
5. Azim Premji: Donated $21 Billion
6. MacKenzie Scott: Donated $14 Billion
7. Michael Bloomberg: Donated $12.7 Billion
8. Li Ka-Shing: Donated $10.7 Billion
9. Andrew Carnegie: Donated $9.5 Billion
10. Elon Musk: Donated $7.6 Billion
