Top 10 Business Lessons to Learn From Sudha Murthy
09 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Sudha Murthy believes learning is a lifelong process that keeps everyone youthful.
Sudha Murthy always asks young entrepreneurs to show empathy and be supportive.
Her success mantra for young entrepreneurs is to lead by example.
She always urges young businessmen to practice humility while interacting with others.
One of the mantras to succeed in business is to never give up, she says.
To grow business in life, one need to think beyond money and be passionate about work.
Another great life lesson taught by Sudha Murthy is to follow your passion.
Sudha Murthy always advocates all to be genuine and authentic.
Sudha Murthy sets an example of speaking your mind.
It is always wise to embrace the value of work-life balance, she advises all.
She always promotes the welfare of others through generous donations to good causes and social welfare.
