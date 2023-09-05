Top 10 Car Producer Countries In The World | In Pics
1. China according to OICA China is the largest producer of passenger cars.
2. Japan is in 2nd place in manufacturing most passenger cars.
3. In Europe, Germany is the largest car producing country.
4. India is listed as 4th in the world to manufacture passenger cars.
5. Compared to 2009 South Korea has lost its position to manufacture cars and is 5th on the list.
6. In the continent of America, United States of America is the largest producer of passenger cars.
7. In Southern America, Brazil produces the most passenger cars and is 7th in the list.
8. Spain in Europe also made it into the Top 10 Car Producer Countries in the World and is 8th in the list.
9. France in 2009 was the top 3 car producing countries in the world. Now the country has dropped to 9th on the list.
10. Russia is last on the list. It produces least number of cars in the world.
