Let's take a look at the top 10 cities in the world that host most number of billionaires.
10. Delhi: 37 billionaires | Since last year: +2 | Total net worth: $116.4 billion | Richest resident: Shiv Nadar ($25.6 billion)
9. Singapore: 46 billionaires | Since last year: +10 | Total net worth: $133.3 billion | Richest resident: Goh Cheng Liang ($14.3 billion)
8. Shenzhen: 54 billionaires | Since last year: -5 | Total net worth: $246 billion | Richest resident: Ma Huateng ($35.3 billion)
7. Mumbai: 56 billionaires | Since last year: +5 | Total net worth: $276.4 billion | Richest resident: Mukesh Ambani ($83.4 billion)
6. Moscow: 61 billionaires | Since last year: +8 | Total net worth: $307.1 billion | Richest resident: Vladimir Potanin ($23.7 billion)
5. London: 63 billionaires | Since last year: -3 | Total net worth: $294.9 billion | Richest resident: Len Blavatnik ($32.1 billion)
4. Shanghai: 65 billionaires | Since last year: +4 | Total net worth: $181.9 billion | Richest resident: Colin Zheng Huang ($30.2 billion)
3. Beijing: 68 billionaires | Since last year: -15 | Total net worth: $247.2 billion | Richest resident: Zhang Yiming ($45 billion)
2. Hong Kong: 70 billionaires | Since last year: +2 | Total net worth: $286.8 billion | Richest resident: Li Ka-shing ($38 billion)
1. New York City: 101 billionaires | Since last year: -6 | Total net worth: $616.8 billion | Richest resident: Michael Bloomberg ($94.5 billion)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bengaluru-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timing Details