Top 10 Cleanest Countries In The World (Photo: Pixabay)

25 Jun, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

10. Iceland | Environmental Performance Index Score: 62.80 (Photo: Pixabay)

9. Switzerland | Environmental Performance Index Score: 65.90 (Photo: Pixabay)

8. Austria | Environmental Performance Index Score: 66.50 (Photo: Pixabay)

7. Slovakia | Environmental Performance Index Score: 65.90 (Photo: Pixabay)

6. Luxembourg | Environmental Performance Index Score: 72.30 (Photo: Pixabay)

5. Sweden | Environmental Performance Index Score: 72.50 (Photo: Pixabay)

4. Malta | Environmental Performance Index Score: 75.20 (Photo: Pixabay)

3. Finland | Environmental Performance Index Score: 76.50 (Photo: Pixabay)

2. United Kingdom | Environmental Performance Index Score: 77.70 (Photo: Pixabay)

1. Denmark | Environmental Performance Index Score: 77.90 (Photo: Pixabay)

