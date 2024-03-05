Top 10 Companies Calling Employees Back To Office

05 Mar, 2024

Analiza Pathak

Amazon: Amazon is encouraging employees to work from the office for a minimum of three days a week to maintain chances of promotion.

Cognizant: CEO Ravi Kumar sent a memo informing employees that they should “aim to be present in the office for an average of three days per week, or as determined by their team leader.”

Google: Employees are required to come to the office for at least three days a week, with attendance reportedly being monitored.

HCLTech: HCLTech made work from office compulsory for a minimum of three days a week.

Infosys: The company instructed employees to work from the office for a minimum of 10 days per month,

Meta: Meta was among the first set of companies that asked employees to come to office. It is also among the companies that have cut most jobs.

TCS: India’s largest IT consultancy company made it mandatory for employees to work from the office for at least three days a week by March 31.

Wipro: Wipro requires employees to be physically present in the office for a minimum of three days per week.

