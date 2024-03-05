Top 10 Companies Calling Employees Back To Office
05 Mar, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Amazon: Amazon is encouraging employees to work from the office for a minimum of three days a week to maintain chances of promotion.
Cognizant: CEO Ravi Kumar sent a memo informing employees that they should “aim to be present in the office for an average of three days per week, or as determined by their team leader.”
Google: Employees are required to come to the office for at least three days a week, with attendance reportedly being monitored.
HCLTech: HCLTech made work from office compulsory for a minimum of three days a week.
Infosys: The company instructed employees to work from the office for a minimum of 10 days per month,
Meta: Meta was among the first set of companies that asked employees to come to office. It is also among the companies that have cut most jobs.
TCS: India’s largest IT consultancy company made it mandatory for employees to work from the office for at least three days a week by March 31.
Wipro: Wipro requires employees to be physically present in the office for a minimum of three days per week.
