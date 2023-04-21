Rank 10: Deloitte | Type of Industry: Management Consulting | Global Headcount: 345,000 (15,000 in India) | Top India Locations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai
Rank 9: Larsen & Tourbo | Type of Industry: Construction | Global Headcount: 52,040 (48,245 in India) | Top India Locations: Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai
Rank 8: HCL Technologies| Type of Industry: Information Technology & Services | Global Headcount: 197,780 | Top India Locations: Chennai, New Delhi, Bengaluru
Rank 7: IBM | Type of Industry: Information Technology & Services | Global Headcount: 282,100 | Top India Locations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, New Delhi
Rank 6: Wipro | Type of Industry: Information Technology & Services | Global Headcount: 249,265 | Top India Locations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai
Rank 5: Capgemini | Type of Industry: Information Technology & Services | Global Headcount: 324,700 | Top India Locations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai
Rank 4: Infosys | Type of Industry: Information Technology & Services | Global Headcount: 292,070 (231,690 in India) | Top India Locations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai
Rank 3: Cognizant | Type of Industry: Information Technology & Services | Global Headcount: 330,600 (239,955 in India) | Top India Locations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai
Rank 2: Accenture | Type of Industry: Information Technology & Services | Global Headcount: 674,000 | Top India Locations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai
Rank 1: Tata Consultancy Services | Type of Industry: Information Technology & Services | Global Headcount: 556,000 | Top India Locations: Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai
