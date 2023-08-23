Libya: Estimated to have 48.3 billion barrels of crude oil in reserves. Daily average 1.2 million barrels.

23 Aug, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

USA: America has 68.8 billion barrels according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) figures.

Kuwait: It has 101.5 billion barrels in proven oil reserves, according to OPEC; produces 2.6 million barrels daily.

UAE: United Arab Emirates holds 111 billion barrels of crude oil and produces an average of 2.7 million barrels daily.

Russia: It has 80 billion barrels in proven crude oil reserves and produces 9.4 million barrels daily.

Iraq: It has 145 billion barrels, with production of 4.5 million barrels daily.

Canada: It has 171 billion barrels of crude oil. Daily average is over 5 million barrels.

Iran: It has reserves of 208.6 billion barrels and produces around 2.39 million barrels daily.

Saudi Arabia: It has proven reserves of 267 billion barrels and a little over 9 million barrels daily.

Venezuela: It has world’s largest oil reserves pegged at over 300 billion barrels. Daily average 700,000 barrels.

