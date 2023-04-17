Country: Venezuela | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $0.06 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring

17 Apr, 2023

Sankunni K

Country: Libya | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $0.12 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring

Country: Iran | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $0.20 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring

Country: Angola | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.19 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring

Country: Algeria | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.28 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring

Country: Kuwait | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.30 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring

Country: Egypt | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.41 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring

Country: Turkmenistan | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.63 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring

Country: Malaysia | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.73 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring

Country: Kazakhstan | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.76 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring

