Country: Venezuela | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $0.06 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring
Country: Libya | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $0.12 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring
Country: Iran | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $0.20 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring
Country: Angola | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.19 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring
Country: Algeria | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.28 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring
Country: Kuwait | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.30 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring
Country: Egypt | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.41 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring
Country: Turkmenistan | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.63 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring
Country: Malaysia | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.73 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring
Country: Kazakhstan | Petrol Price Per Gallon: $1.76 | Source: EZ Invoice Factoring
