Bolivia, located in western-central South America has 21 million tons of lithium.
07 Oct, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, has 20 million tons of lithium.
Chile, officially the Republic of Chile has 11 million tons of lithium.
Australia, officially the Commonwealth of Australia, has 7.9 million tons of lithium.
China, officially the People's Republic of China, has 6.8 million tons of lithium.
Germany, officially the Federal Republic of Germany, has 3.2 million tons of lithium.
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has 3 million tons of lithium.
Canada, the world's second-largest country by total area, has 2.9 million tons of lithium.
Mexico, officially the United Mexican States, has 1.7 million tons of lithium.
Czechia, also called The Czech Republic, has 1.3 million tons of lithium.
