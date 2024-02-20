Top 10 Emerging Smart Cities of India 2024
20 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Bhubaneswar in Odisha is a smart city and is the centre of economic and religious importance in Eastern India.
Pune and Solapur are other two cities of Maharashtra that are included for the smart city process.
Known as pink city, Jaipur in Rajasthan is included in this smart city process.
Surat and Ahmedabad are a part of Gujarat which are a part of the smart city project.
Ludhiana is another beautiful city of Punjab which is shortlisted to be developed as a smart city.
Kochi is also another of Kerala which will be converted into a smart city soon.
New Delhi, the capital city of India and is the first Union Territory to be developed as a smart city.
Udaipur in Rajasthan is the second city after Jaipur to be developed as a smart city under smart city mission.
These are the top 10 emerging smart cities in India in 2024.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: List of National Highways That Connect to Delhi