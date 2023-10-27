Macao SAR, Guyana, Palau, Niger, India, among other developing countries are expected be the top 10 fastest growing economies in 2024, project to grow projected to grow at around the 7% mark.
Macao SAR heads the list and is expected to grow at 27.2%.
27 Oct, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
2. Guyana: 26.6%
3. Palau: 12.4%
4. Niger: 11.1%
5. Senegal: 8.8%
6. Libya: 7.5%
7. Rwanda: 7.0%
8. Côte d'Ivoire: 6.6%
9. Burkina Faso: 6.4%
10. India: 6.3%
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Things to Keep in Mind While Making Financial Planning