Macao SAR, Guyana, Palau, Niger, India, among other developing countries are expected be the top 10 fastest growing economies in 2024, project to grow projected to grow at around the 7% mark. Macao SAR heads the list and is expected to grow at 27.2%.

27 Oct, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

2. Guyana: 26.6%

3. Palau: 12.4%

4. Niger: 11.1%

5. Senegal: 8.8%

6. Libya: 7.5%

7. Rwanda: 7.0%

8. Côte d'Ivoire: 6.6%

9. Burkina Faso: 6.4%

10. India: 6.3%

Thanks For Reading!

