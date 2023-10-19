Top 10 Fastest Growing Hi-tech Cities in India
19 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Bangalore is known as the IT capital of India and big IT companies like Infosys, Wipro, and Mindtree are operating in the city.
Hyderabad is popularly known as Cyberabad as it is the bioinformatics centre point of the country.
Ahmedabad is known as the IT center of the India and major IT companies like Wipro, Microsoft, and Gateway TechnoLabs branches are located here.
Because of ample amount of qualified manpower in Chandigarh, this place is favoured by business and IT companies.
Chennai is one of the most organised IT city in India and is known as the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) center of India.
Gurugram in Delhi is one of the fastest IT growing regions and is one of the preferred options for IT companies.
Kochi is also known as Infopark and Smart City IT hub and IT companies like HCL Technologies, TCS, Wipro, Microsoft, and Cognizant are located here.
Mumbai is the financial capital of India and major IT companies like Oracle FinServ, 3i Infotech Ltd, and Mastek are located in the city.
Thiruvanthapuram is known as Technopark that consists of A-listed IT companies which makes Kerala a technologically advanced city.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 Highly Paid Jobs In India That Offer Rs 2 Lakh Salary Per Month