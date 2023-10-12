Top 10 Fastest Growing Smart Cities in India
12 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Bangalore is India’s fastest-growing and most emerging city due to its impressive infrastructure, economy.
Pune is one of the fastest-growing cities in India over the past few decades for its infrastructure, economy, and population.
Hyderabad is a rapidly growing city in India and has become a hub for IT companies.
Chennai is the fourth largest city in India and is renowned for its industrial, educational, cultural, and economic activities.
Agra is one of the fastest-growing cities in India and is an attractive destination for businesses, entrepreneurs, and tourists.
Ahmedabad is one of the fastest-growing cities in India and is renowned for education, industries, and infrastructure.
Chandigarh is one of the fastest-growing cities in India and has seen tremendous growth in the last few years.
Nagpur has witnessed immense investments in infrastructure and there is an increase in number of new malls, multiplexes.
Nashik is one of the fastest-growing and smart cities in India due to its rapidly expanding infrastructure.
