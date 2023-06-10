Top 10 Fastest Trains in The World
10 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Running in Spain, Siemens Velaro is one of the fastest speed trains in the world with speed of about 400kmph.
Run by French Rail Company, TGV Pos operates between France and Germany at a speed of 200 mph.
CRH380A Hexie operates at a maximum speed of 236 mph for commercial operations.
Shanghai Maglev is the fastest trains with a speed of 267 mph.
South Korea’s Hemu- 430 X runs with a maximum speed of 267 mph.
Fuxing Hao CR400AF run between Beijing South and Shanghai Hongqiao Station with a speed of 249 mph.
Italy’s Frecciarossa 1000 runs at a remarkable speed of 245 mph.
Shinkansen H5 and E5, the fastest train in Japan runs at a speed of 224 mph.
Deutsche Bahn ICE connects Berlin and Munich at a speed of 205 mph.
Korail KTX is one of the fastest rails in south Korea that runs at a speed of 205 mph.
