Top 10 Indian Billionaires And Their Education Qualification
12 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Mukesh Ambani graduated in chemical engineering from Institute of Chemical Technology.
Gautam Adani enrolled in University of Gujarat for bachelor’s degree in commerce but left after discovering knack for business.
Cyrus Poonawalla graduated from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, University of Pune in 1966.
Shiv Nadar holds degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.
Radhakishan Damani is a dropout from University of Mumbai where he enlisted for a degree in commerce.
