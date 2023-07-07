Top 10 Indian Billionaires Who Own Luxury Private Jets

07 Jul, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Mukesh Ambani owns luxurious Boeing Business Jet 2 (BBJ2) with a price tag of $73 million.

Ratan Tata owns Dassault Falcon 2000, one of the most expensive private jets, priced at $22 million.

Atul Punj, Chairman of Punj Lloyd Group, owns Gulfstream IV, priced at $32.5 million.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, owns Gulfstream G100, priced at $11 million.

Lakshmi Mittal owns Gulfstream G550 private jet which is priced at $38 million.

Gautam Singhania, Chairman of Raymond Group, owns Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, owns Airbus A320, a popular aircraft known for fly-by-wire technology.

