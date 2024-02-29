Top 10 Industries In Jamnagar
29 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL): One of India's largest conglomerates with diverse interests, including petrochemicals, refining, oil, and gas exploration
Essar Oil Limited: Formerly a major player in the oil and gas industry, now part of the Nayara Energy Limited conglomerate
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC): State-owned company engaged in exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas resources
Nayara Energy Limited: Formerly Essar Oil, a leading player in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in India
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL): India's largest oil refining and marketing company with a significant presence in Jamnagar
Tata Chemicals Limited: A global company specializing in chemicals, fertilizers, and other industrial products
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL): A major player in the oil and gas sector, involved in refining, marketing, and distribution of petroleum products
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) - Heavy Engineering Division: Engaged in heavy engineering, manufacturing, and construction activities across various sectors
Reliance Petroleum Limited (RPL): A subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, involved in refining and marketing petroleum products
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL): A leading oil refining and marketing company with a strong presence in Jamnagar and across India
