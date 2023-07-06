Top 10 Largest Private Sector Companies In India

HCL - HCL Technologies Limited, also known as HCL Tech, is a Noida-based international provider of consulting and IT services.
HDFC: As of April 2021, it was the largest private sector bank in India by assets and the tenth largest bank in the world by market capitalization
Infosys - Infosys is a multinational information technology firm based in India that offers business consulting, IT, and outsourced 3. services. The tech-based firm employs around 3.35 lakh people.
Larsen & Toubro has established itself as a world leader with more than 100,000 workers and a presence in over 30 countries. Larsen & Toubro offers IT services to its clients in addition to engineering and construction services.
Motherson-Sumi-Systems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of components for the automotive industry.
Quess is a leading business services provider offering a host of technology-enabled staffing and managed outsourcing services across 9 countries.
Reliance Industries is one of India's largest conglomerates, with interests in sectors such as petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications.
SIS provides Security, Facility Management and Cash Logistics Solutions, which are essential to the functioning of a vibrant and healthy economy.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the largest IT services companies in India, and employs over six lakh people worldwide. The company provides a wide range of services, including consulting, software development, and business process outsourcing.
Wipro is an Indian multinational corporation that offers business process, consulting, and information technology services. With its headquarters in Bengaluru, it has around 2 lakh employees working for it in India.