Top 10 Lesser-Known Facts About Indian Railways
26 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
169 Years of Heritage: Indian railways came into existence long back in 1853 on 16 April.
First passenger train ran between Mumbai’s Bori Bandar to Thane, covering 34 kilometres.
Indian Railways has its own mascot named Bholu - an elephant dressed as a railway guard.
Indian Railway’s first railway workshop of the British government was established at Jamalpur, near Munger, Bihar.
With over 68 thousand kilometres, Indian Railways is the world’s 4th largest railway network, followed by the US, China and Russia.
Indian Railways owns four UNESCO recognised world heritage sites.
India has world’s longest platform at the Gorakhpur Railway Station with 1,366 metres in length.
Indian Railways owns 5 royal trains named Royal Rajasthan on Wheels, Palace on Wheels, Golden Chariot, Maharajas’ Express and Deccan Odyssey.
Surprisingly, Indian Railways has two different stations at the same location.
