Here is the list of top ten insurance companies of India. (As per Indiatimes)

21 Jul, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd

Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Ltd

Max New York Life Insurance Co Ltd

Birla Sun Life Insurance Co Ltd

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd

Reliance Life Insurance Co Ltd

SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd

LIC

