Top 10 Longest Railway Platforms in India
04 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Hubli Railway Station in Karnataka is the world’s longest railway station with a length of 1,505 metres.
Gorakhpur Railway Station in UP has the longest railway platform with a length of 1,366 meters.
Kharagpur Railway station in West Bengal has a platform with a length of 1,072.5 metres.
Bilaspur Railway Station in Chattisgarh has a platform with a total length of 802 m.
Kollam Junction in Kerala has the railway platform with a length of 1,180.5 metre.
Sonepur Railway Station has railway platform with a total length of 738 m.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 6 Railway Stations That Were Renamed in UP