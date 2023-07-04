Top 10 Longest Railway Platforms in India

04 Jul, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Hubli Railway Station in Karnataka is the world’s longest railway station with a length of 1,505 metres.

Gorakhpur Railway Station in UP has the longest railway platform with a length of 1,366 meters.

Kharagpur Railway station in West Bengal has a platform with a length of 1,072.5 metres.

Bilaspur Railway Station in Chattisgarh has a platform with a total length of 802 m.

Kollam Junction in Kerala has the railway platform with a length of 1,180.5 metre.

Sonepur Railway Station has railway platform with a total length of 738 m.

