Top 10 Longest Railway Tunnels in India
18 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Set to open in 2025, the Patalpani Rail Tunnel is 49 kms long and located in Madhya Pradesh.
Karbude tunnel is 6.5 kms long and is a part of the Konkan Railway route, very close to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.
Located at 1,760 metres above sea level, the Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel is 11.2 km long.
Located in Jammu and Kashmir, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel is 13km long.
Located in Himachal Pradesh, Atal Tunnel is 9.02 km long.
Located in Jammu and Kashmir, Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel is 8.45 km long.
Located in Andhra Pradesh, and spanning out for a distance of 6.6 kms, Rapuru Railway Tunnel is the longest electrified rail tunnel in India.
Located in the sections of Katra and Banihal Railway Stations, Sangaldan Railway Tunnel is 7.1 km long.
Located in Kerala, 6. Trivandrum Port Tunnel is 9.02 km long.
