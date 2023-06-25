Top 10 Longest-Running Trains In India
24 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express travels about 83 hours across 8 states, covering a distance of over 4,200 kilometres.
Silchar Superfast Express takes around 76 hours and 35 minutes to complete the journey.
Himsagar Express passes across 12 states, stops at 71 stations along the way.
Ten Jammu Express covers 3600 kilometres and takes 71 hours to complete the journey.
