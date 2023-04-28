Top 10 Luxury Trains in India
28 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Deccan Odyssey runs through Maharashtra and Gujarat in 11 coaches.
Maharaja Express has 23 carriage-long train houses that include deluxe cabins, junior suite cabins and suites.
Royal Rajasthan has ethnic design with facilities for modern amenities.
Palace Of Wheels was the first luxury train that offers an iconic journey of world-class hospitality.
Royal Orient train provides 8-day and 7-night journey that leaves one with a memorable experience.
Mahaparinirvan Express -- Buddhist Circuit Special Train – that covers sites in Bihar, UP.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 200-Plus Partnerships In IPL - Check Details