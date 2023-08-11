Top 10 Most Profitable Indian Companies in Q1, FY24

11 Aug, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

State Bank of India-Rs 18736-crore State Bank of India is an Indian multinational public sector bank and financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Reliance Industries-Rs 18,258-crore Reliance Industries Limited is an Indian multinational conglomerate, headquartered in Mumbai.

IOCL-Rs 14,735-crore Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian multinational oil and gas company under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum.

HPCL-Rs 6,766-crore .HPCL is a Government of India Enterprise with a Maharatna Status and a Forbes 2000 company.

HDFC Bank- Rs12,403-crore HDFC Bank Limited is an Indian banking and financial services company headquartered in MumbaI.

TCS- Rs 11,120-crore Tata Consultancy Services is an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company with its headquarters in Mumbai.

ICICI-Bank--Rs 11,015-crore ICICI Bank Limited is an Indian multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in Mumbai with registered office in Vadodara.

BPCL- Rs 10,644-crore Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is an Indian public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Adani Power- Rs 8,759-crore Adani Power is an Indian power and energy company which is a part of Adani Group.

Coal India- Rs 7,941-crore Coal India Limited (CIL) is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Quotes That Will Help You Stay Calm

 Find Out More