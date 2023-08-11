Top 10 Most Profitable Indian Companies in Q1, FY24
11 Aug, 2023
State Bank of India-Rs 18736-crore
State Bank of India is an Indian multinational public sector bank and financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Reliance Industries-Rs 18,258-crore
Reliance Industries Limited is an Indian multinational conglomerate, headquartered in Mumbai.
IOCL-Rs 14,735-crore
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian multinational oil and gas company under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum.
HPCL-Rs 6,766-crore
.HPCL is a Government of India Enterprise with a Maharatna Status and a Forbes 2000 company.
HDFC Bank- Rs12,403-crore
HDFC Bank Limited is an Indian banking and financial services company headquartered in MumbaI.
TCS- Rs 11,120-crore
Tata Consultancy Services is an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company with its headquarters in Mumbai.
ICICI-Bank--Rs 11,015-crore
ICICI Bank Limited is an Indian multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in Mumbai with registered office in Vadodara.
BPCL- Rs 10,644-crore Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is an Indian public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Adani Power- Rs 8,759-crore
Adani Power is an Indian power and energy company which is a part of Adani Group.
Coal India- Rs 7,941-crore
Coal India Limited (CIL) is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.
