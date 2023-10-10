Top 10 Most Scenic Airports in India

IGI Airport in Delhi offers plenty of amenities for a relaxed experience including sleeping pods, shopping outlets and cab services.
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai offers bar, shower area and fine dining options and concierge services. Terminal 1 has plenty of eateries, shopping outlets and medical services too.
Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore is a great place to shop for global brands and tickle your taste buds at cafes or restaurants.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata offers lounges, retiring rooms, ATMs, retail shops.
Sheikh Ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar offers food court, ATMs, shops for handicrafts and chocolates.
Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh offers tea and coffee counters as well as restaurants are available there.
Chennai International Airport offers duty free shops, restaurants, bars, vending machines, luggage carts and currency exchange.
Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep ensures you get a unique visual treat when the flight descends.
Cochin International Airport in Kerala offers lush green views at the time of descent.