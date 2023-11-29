Amazon: One of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world and one of the world's most valuable brands.
29 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Apple: The American tech giant is the world's largest company by market capitalization as of March 2023.
Facebook: Meta, formerly named Facebook, operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, among other products and services.
Google: It has been referred to as the most powerful company globally and one of the world's most valuable brands.
Huawei: Huawei is a Chinese multinational technology corporation with a vast network spread across more than 170 countries.
ICBC: The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) is a provincial Crown corporation in British Columbia providing insurance.
Microsoft: It was the world's largest software maker by revenue as of 2022. Considered one of the Big Five American IT companies.
Samsung: The South Korean company is into numerous businesses. As of 2020, Samsung had the eighth-highest global brand value.
Verizon: Verizon is an American conglomerate and its capital stock is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Walmart: As of October 31, 2022, Walmart has 10,586 stores and clubs in 24 countries, operating under 46 different names.
