Top 10 Oldest Coins in The World
27 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Hallaton Silver Coin: A silver Roman coin has been dated by local museums to 211 BC, and is the oldest Roman coin found in Britain.
Persian Daric was first introduced to the Persian Empire by Cyrus the Great sometime after 546 BC.
Aegina Sea Turtle coins were the first coins used as international trade currency and were easily recognizable by their consistent designs.
Ionian Hemiobols: The first coins from Cyme were called Hemiobols and were stamped with a horse’s head and made from a fraction of silver.
Karshapana: It is commonly believed that the first coins in India were minted around the 6th century BC.
Ying Yuan: The Chinese may have started using coinage as early as 700 BCE through the exchange of cowrie shells.
