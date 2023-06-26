Top 10 Railway Stations With Amazing Architecture
26 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai is example of Victorian Gothic revival architecture with traditional Indian architecture.
Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad is a testimony to the history of Hyderabad’s architecture.
Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow is an architectural marvel and an incredible piece of workmanship.
Howrah Railway Station in Kolkata was designed by British architect Halsey Ralph Richard.
Kanpur Railway Station is a mixture of Gothic and Awadhi architecture.
Thampanoor Railway Station in Thiruvananthapuram was built of dressed rock and lime mortar without the use of bricks.
Royapuram Railway Station in Tamil Nadu was designed in colonial style with grand Corinthian columns.
Egmore Railway Station in Chennai was built in Indo Saracenic style.
Agartala Railway Station was built in Indo Saracenic architecture style.
