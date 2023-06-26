Top 10 Richest Persons Of India
26 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Mukesh Ambani is one of the 10 richest persons in India and earned about $4.5 million per day on average in 2019.
Gautam Adani is founder of the Adani Group with a net worth of $56 billion.
As per Forbes’ list of India’s 10 Richest Billionaires 2021, Shiv Nadar is the third richest Indian with net worth of $23.5 billion.
According to Bloomberg, Lakshmi Mittal owns three houses in London for $350 million.
Radhakishan Damani is one of the top 10 richest person of India with net Worth $ 15.4 billion.
Savitri Jindal is the chairperson of Jindal Group with net worth $ 1,450 crore.
Kumar Birla is the chief of Aditya Birla Group with net worth $ 1,340 crore.
Cyrus Poonawalla is the chief of Poonawalla Group with net worth $13.1 billion.
Dilip Shanghvi is the chief of Sun Pharmaceuticall with net worth $ 1,190 crore.
