Top 10 Richest Persons Of India

26 Jun, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Mukesh Ambani is one of the 10 richest persons in India and earned about $4.5 million per day on average in 2019.

Gautam Adani is founder of the Adani Group with a net worth of $56 billion.

As per Forbes’ list of India’s 10 Richest Billionaires 2021, Shiv Nadar is the third richest Indian with net worth of $23.5 billion.

According to Bloomberg, Lakshmi Mittal owns three houses in London for $350 million.

Radhakishan Damani is one of the top 10 richest person of India with net Worth $ 15.4 billion.

Savitri Jindal is the chairperson of Jindal Group with net worth $ 1,450 crore.

Kumar Birla is the chief of Aditya Birla Group with net worth $ 1,340 crore.

Cyrus Poonawalla is the chief of Poonawalla Group with net worth $13.1 billion.

Dilip Shanghvi is the chief of Sun Pharmaceuticall with net worth $ 1,190 crore.

