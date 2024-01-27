Top 10 Strongest Food Brands In World

Amul: Amul is an acronym of the Indian cooperative society named Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation based in Anand, Gujarat. It is controlled by 3.6 million milk producers.
Cheetos (formerly styled as Chee-tos until 1998) is a crunchy corn puff snack brand made by Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo. Fritos creator Charles Elmer Doolin invented Cheetos in 1948 in US.
Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co. Ltd is a Chinese public company that manufactures sauces and flavourings. It is the largest manufacturer of soy sauce in the world.
The Hershey Company is an American multinational confectionery company. It is one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world; it also manufactures baked products, such as cookies and cakes, and sells beverages like milkshakes.
Lindt is a Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company founded in 1845 and known for its chocolate truffles and chocolate bars, among other sweets. Lindt is one of the largest Swiss chocolate manufacturers.
Britannia: It is an Indian multinational food products company, which sells biscuits, breads and dairy products. Founded in 1892, it is one of India's oldest companies and part of the Wadia Group headed by Nusli Wadia.
Nissin Foods: Founded by Momofuku Ando in 1948 in Osaka, it owns Nissin Food Products, Nissin Chilled Foods, Nissin Frozen Foods, and Myojo Foods. It is known for developing world's first instant noodles Chicken Ramen and products like Cup Noodles.
Stouffer's: It is a brand of frozen prepared foods currently owned by Nestlé. Stouffer's is known for its lasagna, macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, ravioli, and salisbury steak. It also produces a line of reduced-fat products under the Lean Cuisine brand name.
Vinamilk: It is the largest dairy company in Vietnam. It is the first company in Vietnam to be included in the Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion list that highlights 200 top-performing small- and mid-sized companies with annual revenue under US$1 billion.
Doritos is an American brand of flavored tortilla chips produced by Frito-Lay, a wholly owned subsidiary of PepsiCo. The concept for Doritos originated at Disneyland at a restaurant managed by Frito-Lay. In 1966, it became first tortilla chip available nationally in the US.
