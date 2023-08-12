Top 10 Things You Must Know About DigiYatra App
12 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
DigiYatra was first introduced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in December 2022.
DigiYatra provides a decentralized mobile wallet-based identity management platform which is cost effective and addresses privacydata protection issues in implementation of Digi Yatra.
DigiYatra uses a facial recognition system (FRS) to verify the identity of passengers linked to their boarding passes.
Through the DigiYatra App, the airport operator have real-time access to data on passenger volume.
The app maps the passenger with the PNR, enhancing security.
The Digi Yatra app allows passengers a paperless and contactless entry at various checkpoints at the airport.
The Delhi airport operator, DIAL, has also announced that the DigiYatra facility will be available for passengers at all entry.
Airports Authority of India (AAI) identifies the airports where Digi Yatra would be implemented.
Passengers have to create a DigiYatra ID in a central system by providing details, including name, email, mobile number, and identity card. A DigiYatra ID will be generated on submission.
