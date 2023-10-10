Top 10 Upcoming Expressways in India
10 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Delhi–Mumbai Expressway: Total cost of the project is Rs 1 lakh crore and total length of the project is 1350 km.
Dwarka Expressway: Toral cost of the project is Rs 8,662 crore and the total length of the expressway is 29.10 km.
Ahmedabad Dholera Expressway: Total cost of the project is Rs 3,000 crore and the total length of the project is 109.019 km.
Raipur–Visakhapatnam Expressway: Total cost of the project is Rs 20,000 crore and the total length of the project is 464.662 km.
Bangalore-Chennai Expressway: Total cost of the project is Rs 17,000 crore and the total length is 260.85 km.
Bundelkhand Expressway: Total cost of the project is Rs 14,716 crore and the toral length of project is 296.070 km.
Ganga Expressway: Total cost of the project is Rs 40,000 crore and total length of the project is 594 km.
Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: Total length of the project is 701 km and will have 6 lanes.
Purvanchal Expressway: Total cost of the project is Rs 22,496 crores and the total length of the project is 340.824 km.
