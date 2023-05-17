Upcoming World Class Railway Stations in India
17 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh is set to become first world-class railway station.
Puri railway station will be redeveloped into a world class railway station under Rs 364 crore project.
Gandhi Nagar station in Gujarat is also planned to be the first station in the country to have a 5-star hotel above the rail tracks.
New Delhi Railway Station will become a world-class railway station under the PPP mode.
Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi is being redeveloped to be a world-class hub soon.
Gwalior Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh will be redeveloped by IRSDC under Rs 240 crore project.
Surat Railway Station in Gujarat will be transformed into a swanky railway hub by the IRSDC.
Bijwasan Railway Station in Delhi will be revamped at an estimated cost of Rs 270.82 crore.
Redevelopment of Sabarmati Railway Station will be carried out with the theme of the famous Dandi march.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Simple Weight Loss Tips For Healthy Diet Routine