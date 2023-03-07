Meet Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs of India
07 Mar, 2023
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur. She is the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bangalore.
07 Mar, 2023
Vandana Luthra is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of VLCC Health Care Ltd, a beauty and wellness conglomerate represented in Asia, the GCC and Africa.
07 Mar, 2023
Shahnaz Husain is the founder, chairperson & managing director of The Shahnaz Husain Group in India.
07 Mar, 2023
Falguni Sanjay Nayar is an Indian billionaire businesswoman, who is the founder and CEO of the beauty and lifestyle retail company Nykaa. Nayar is one of two self-made female Indian billionaires.
07 Mar, 2023
Indra Nooyi is an Indian-American business executive and former chief executive officer and chairperson of PepsiCo.
07 Mar, 2023
Ritu Kumar one of the leading fashion designers in India and is a role model and inspiration to the youth.
07 Mar, 2023
Aditi Gupta runs Menstrupedia, the world's most innovative company when it comes to teaching and learning about periods.
07 Mar, 2023
Radhika Ghai Aggarwal is an Internet entrepreneur and India's first woman to enter the Unicorn Club. She is the co-founder of online marketplace ShopClues established in 2011 in silicon valley.
07 Mar, 2023
She is an Indian businesswoman who is the co-founder of the baby health product MamaEarth.
07 Mar, 2023
Vineeta Singh is an Indian entrepreneur and CEO and Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics. She has been a shark on the business reality TV show Shark Tank India.
07 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!