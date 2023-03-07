Meet Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs of India

Meet Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs of India

07 Mar, 2023

Rajashree Seal

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur. She is the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bangalore.

07 Mar, 2023

Vandana Luthra

Vandana Luthra is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of VLCC Health Care Ltd, a beauty and wellness conglomerate represented in Asia, the GCC and Africa.

07 Mar, 2023

Shahnaz Husain

Shahnaz Husain is the founder, chairperson & managing director of The Shahnaz Husain Group in India.

07 Mar, 2023

Falguni Nayar

Falguni Sanjay Nayar is an Indian billionaire businesswoman, who is the founder and CEO of the beauty and lifestyle retail company Nykaa. Nayar is one of two self-made female Indian billionaires.

07 Mar, 2023

Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi is an Indian-American business executive and former chief executive officer and chairperson of PepsiCo.

07 Mar, 2023

Ritu Kumar

Ritu Kumar one of the leading fashion designers in India and is a role model and inspiration to the youth.

07 Mar, 2023

Aditi Gupta

Aditi Gupta runs Menstrupedia, the world's most innovative company when it comes to teaching and learning about periods.

07 Mar, 2023

Radhika Aggarwal

Radhika Ghai Aggarwal is an Internet entrepreneur and India's first woman to enter the Unicorn Club. She is the co-founder of online marketplace ShopClues established in 2011 in silicon valley.

07 Mar, 2023

Ghazal Alagh

She is an Indian businesswoman who is the co-founder of the baby health product MamaEarth.

07 Mar, 2023

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh is an Indian entrepreneur and CEO and Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics. She has been a shark on the business reality TV show Shark Tank India.

07 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Influenza or Covid? 7 FAQS About H3N2

 Find Out More