Top 5 High-Paying Jobs In India That Offer Rs 2 Lakh Salary Per Month
18 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Among medical professionals, Surgeons and Anesthesiologists are highly paid professionals.
In Information Technology (IT) sector, IT Managers and Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) get high salaries.
In banking and investment sector, bankers and financial experts are highly paid professionals.
In management sector, the management consultants get high salary per month.
In judicial sector, lawyers, particularly those specializing in corporate law or as equity partners in prestigious law firm, are highly paid professionals.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch