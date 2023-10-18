Top 5 High-Paying Jobs In India That Offer Rs 2 Lakh Salary Per Month

18 Oct, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Among medical professionals, Surgeons and Anesthesiologists are highly paid professionals.

In Information Technology (IT) sector, IT Managers and Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) get high salaries.

In banking and investment sector, bankers and financial experts are highly paid professionals.

In management sector, the management consultants get high salary per month.

In judicial sector, lawyers, particularly those specializing in corporate law or as equity partners in prestigious law firm, are highly paid professionals.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch

 Find Out More