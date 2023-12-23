Year Ender 2023- Top 10 Startups Of India On Rise In 2023

23 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Fi is a bengaluru based company that helps people save.

GoKwik is a New Delhi-based startup that offers data-driven solutions.

Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad based company competing in private for space launches.

Pocket FM, again a Bengaluru based startup which provides audio entertainment .

Ditto Insurance, a bengaluru based startup that helps people find best insurance policies.

BluSmart, a ride-hailing company based out of Gurugram, achieved remarkable performance in 2023

ZEPTO which is Mumbai based quick commerce company became India’s first unicorn of 2023

