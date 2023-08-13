Top Seven Ways To Break Your Phone Addiction

13 Aug, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Phone addiction is a behavioral addiction involving compulsive overuse of a smartphone.

Leave your phone at home when it's not required to carry

A phone-free day every week is a must

Know exactly why you are checking your phone, and make sure it don't use after that.

Delete apps that are of no use to you but are addictive.

Turn off your mobile phone notifications while sleeping

Don't use Mobile phones for alarm clock use, get a proper alarm clock.

Never charge your phone near your bed, you will check it again and again.

Thanks For Reading!

