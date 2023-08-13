Top Seven Ways To Break Your Phone Addiction
13 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Phone addiction is a behavioral addiction involving compulsive overuse of a smartphone.
Leave your phone at home when it's not required to carry
A phone-free day every week is a must
Know exactly why you are checking your phone, and make sure it don't use after that.
Delete apps that are of no use to you but are addictive.
Turn off your mobile phone notifications while sleeping
Don't use Mobile phones for alarm clock use, get a proper alarm clock.
Never charge your phone near your bed, you will check it again and again.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Richest YouTubers In The World 2023