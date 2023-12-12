Avoid carrying cash.
12 Dec, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Cashless way of transacting online mode.
Customized Payment Options: (like monthly, quarterly etc) and amounts (Re 1 to Rs 1000).
Flexi Payment: Modify/Revoke/ Pause features are also available for changing the orders placed as required.
No documentation and Paperwork.
Avoid carrying cash and waiting in queues.
Secure and Convenient way to do recurring payments.
Timely Payments: Avoiding late fees/penalties.
