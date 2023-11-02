Top 9 Railway Stations Near Mumbai
02 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus was formerly called Victoria Terminus, and has a history of more than 100 years.
Designed by a British architect, Mumbai Central Railway Station is a major intercity station in Mumbai.
Dadar Railway Station is divided into two parts: Dadar Central Railway Station (serving Central Railway lines) and Dadar Western Railway Station (serving Western Railway lines).
Kurla Railway Station is one of the oldest stations in India and is on both the Suburban Central Line and the Harbour Line.
Bandra Railway Station is in the north of Mumbai, far from the city center and is the nearest to the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.
Byculla Railway Station is a crucial railway station near Mumbai.
Chinchpokli Railway Station is considered as main railway station near Mumbai.
Matunga Railway Station is also a big railway station near Mumbai.
Sandhurst Road Railway Station is another important railway station near Mumbai.
