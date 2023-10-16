Traffic Violation: How To Pay Challan Online

16 Oct, 2023

Manmath Nayak

If you have violated traffic rules, you can easily pay e-challan online.

First visit the Parivahan e-challan webpage.

Enter your username and password on the concern section

Enter your Challan number/Vehicle number/Driving License number.

Enter the Captcha code and click on submit.

At the displayed list of e-challans, select one to make the payment.

Violation details will be displayed along with pending fine.

Proceed with the payment.

After challan payment is done, you will receive a confirmation via an SMS.

Moreover, there are multiple third-party applications and websites one can pay, such as Park+, Acko, Cars24, Spinny.

All these websites allow violators to check for violations against a vehicle and pay without charging extra fees.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 Tips To Give A Perfect Presentation

 Find Out More