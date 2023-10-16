Traffic Violation: How To Pay Challan Online
16 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
If you have violated traffic rules, you can easily pay e-challan online.
First visit the Parivahan e-challan webpage.
Enter your username and password on the concern section
Enter your Challan number/Vehicle number/Driving License number.
Enter the Captcha code and click on submit.
At the displayed list of e-challans, select one to make the payment.
Violation details will be displayed along with pending fine.
Proceed with the payment.
After challan payment is done, you will receive a confirmation via an SMS.
Moreover, there are multiple third-party applications and websites one can pay, such as Park+, Acko, Cars24, Spinny.
All these websites allow violators to check for violations against a vehicle and pay without charging extra fees.
