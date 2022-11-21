According to report by Bloomberg, Chief Twit is planning to lay off more employees anytime soon.
employees in sales and partnership might be affected with another round of firing, reported Bloomberg (AFP)
Cybersecurity experts are concerned over fighting misinformation, impersonation and data theft.
While Elon Musk decided to reinstate Donald Trump's account after poll, the former US President says, 'I don't see any reason for it . (AFP)
Over thousands of employees left after the ultimatum to have éxtreme hardcore long working hours, or lose the job
Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter, said Chief Twit
Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash., say experts
