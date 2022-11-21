More Twitter Layoffs?

According to report by Bloomberg, Chief Twit is planning to lay off more employees anytime soon.

21 Nov, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Who might lose the job?

employees in sales and partnership might be affected with another round of firing, reported Bloomberg (AFP)

21 Nov, 2022

Is Twitter Safe Anymore?

Cybersecurity experts are concerned over fighting misinformation, impersonation and data theft.

21 Nov, 2022

Trump or no Trump?

While Elon Musk decided to reinstate Donald Trump's account after poll, the former US President says, 'I don't see any reason for it . (AFP)

21 Nov, 2022

Black or Blue situation at Twitter: Take it or Leave it

Over thousands of employees left after the ultimatum to have éxtreme hardcore long working hours, or lose the job

21 Nov, 2022

Freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,

Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter, said Chief Twit

21 Nov, 2022

Twitter Might Blow Up?

Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash., say experts

21 Nov, 2022

