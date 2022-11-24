STEP1. Open the Paytm app on the smartphone.

Victor Dasgupta

STEP2. Visit Paytm profile by clicking on the left panel.

STEP3. Now, scroll down and go to the UPI & Payment Settings tab.

STEP4. Under the primary bank account details, click on the Change PIN option.

STEP5. Proceed with entering your debit card details and press the Proceed button.

Step 6: In case a user is using the previous UPI PIN, then press on the I remember my old UPI PIN option.

STEP 7. After entering the debit card details, an OTP will be generated on the registered mobile number.

Step 8: Enter the OTP in the space given for it. Also, if a user remembers the old UPI PIN, then this step can be skipped.

