STEP1. Open the Paytm app on the smartphone.
STEP2. Visit Paytm profile by clicking on the left panel.
STEP3. Now, scroll down and go to the UPI & Payment Settings tab.
STEP4. Under the primary bank account details, click on the Change PIN option.
STEP5. Proceed with entering your debit card details and press the Proceed button.
Step 6: In case a user is using the previous UPI PIN, then press on the I remember my old UPI PIN option.
STEP 7. After entering the debit card details, an OTP will be generated on the registered mobile number.
Step 8: Enter the OTP in the space given for it. Also, if a user remembers the old UPI PIN, then this step can be skipped.
