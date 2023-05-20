Uttarakhand's 1st Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train; Details
20 May, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The train will have a travel time of 3 hours and 30 minutes between Dehradun and Delhi.
The train will have 16 coaches, including one executive class coach, two chair car coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, and a pantry car.
As for stoppages, the New Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is expected to take halts at Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, and Haridwar, on its way to Dehradun from New Delhi.
According to reports, travelling in an AC chair car will cost Rs 915 from New Delhi to Dehradun and vice versa. The fare for the AC executive chair car could be around Rs 1,425.
It is likely to operate from Delhi at 5 PM, while it will leave from Dehradun at 8 AM in the morning.
The train will be operated by the Northern Railway zone of the Indian Railways.
The train will have a seating capacity of 756 passengers.
